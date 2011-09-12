Shop Your Favorite Runway Looks, Instantly With Style.com

Shopping new collections fresh off the runway sounds too good to be true. Thanks to Style.com‘s new venture, called The Instant Get, this fantasy is now a reality. This online shopping entity allows readers to purchase looks from six top designers, months before they are available in stores. These designers include Eddie Borgo, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Rag & Bone, Alexander Wang and Jason Wu.

“It’s a terrific opportunity for our readers to shop these exceptional items from the designers’ Spring 2012 collections well in advance of in-store availability,” said Style.com Editor-in-Chief Dirk Standen. “Style.com has always sought to deliver fashion information to our readers at the highest speed possible, and The Instant Get collection is the e-commerce extension of that.”

The Style.com Magazine will launch October 31st and select items will be available to purchase on The Instant Get beginning November 2nd. This is definitely an e-commerce site we’ll be checking out.

photo courtesy of Style.com, photographed by Greg Kessler