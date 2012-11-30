What To Shop For This Weekend: Chic Cape Coats to Glam Up Any Winter Look

It seems our motto this season is shaping up to be: So many coats, so little time. Yes, we’ve already highlighted several must-buy styles and they’re all fabulous, but as the holiday season approaches, we’re looking to one specific silhouette to help add some old-world glamour to our party looks: The ever-chic cape.

Capes were a force to be reckoned with during fall/winter 2012 fashion weeks, with Dolce & Gabbana leading the pack, sending a slew of different versions down its runway. As expected, some of our favorite personal-style bloggers like Helena of Brooklyn Blonde are also jumping on the cape train, showcasing cute new ways to wear the dramatic piece.

We checked out what’s available now at some of the top online boutiques and compiled a list of options to consider when shopping this weekend!

