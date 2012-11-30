StyleCaster
What To Shop For This Weekend: Chic Cape Coats to Glam Up Any Winter Look

Liz Doupnik
by
16 Start slideshow

It seems our motto this season is shaping up to be: So many coats, so little time. Yes, we’ve already highlighted several must-buy styles and they’re all fabulous, but as the holiday season approaches, we’re looking to one specific silhouette to help add some old-world glamour to our party looks: The ever-chic cape.

Capes were a force to be reckoned with during fall/winter 2012 fashion weeks, with Dolce & Gabbana leading the pack, sending a slew of different versions down its runway. As expected, some of our favorite personal-style bloggers like Helena of Brooklyn Blonde are also jumping on the cape train, showcasing cute new ways to wear the dramatic piece.

We checked out what’s available now at some of the top online boutiques and compiled a list of options to consider when shopping this weekend!

1 of 16

Looking for a stylish new addition to your coat closet? Mix things up with a chic, sophisticated cape!

Photo: (L): Courtesy of ImaxTree (R): Via Brooklyn Blonde/

Military Cape, $59.40; at the Limited

DKNY Structured Lace Cape Tunic, $197.50; at Bloomingdale's

Sessun Reina Wool Cape, $378.18; at Asos

Urban Renewal Hooded Boucle Cape, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Marc by Marc Jacobs Forrest Night Parka Cape, $390; at Stylebop

Stella McCartney Wool-and-Cashmere Blend Cape, $558; at the Outnet

Felted Aztec Poncho, $424.01; at FarFetch

Calvin Klein Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Cape, $109.99; at Macy's

Rachel Zoe Candice Cape-Sleeve Coat, $650; at Bergdorf Goodman

Splurge Item!

Tsumori Chisato Double Faced Hooded Cape, $1,040; at Opening Ceremony

Gloverall Hooded Duffle Cape, $483.63; at FarFetch

Splurge Item!
Blue Label Thaden Camel Hair Cape, $839; at Ralph Lauren

Wool-Blend Cape, $198; at Banana Republic

Mackage Cape Coat With Leather, $490; at Otte

Thakoon Addition Leather Trim Crop Cape, $364; at Shopbop

