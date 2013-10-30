Shop Spectacular Vintage Gaultier Pieces Online, Thanks to Farfetch

Jean Paul Gaultier has been getting a lot of buzz lately thanks to a touring exhibit called “The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk,” which has recently arrived at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Gaultier himself had a heavy hand in the curation of the exhibit, which features a stunning collection of his most iconic haute couture and pret-a-porter works, as well as costumes he made in collaboration with famous clients like Madonna. (Yes, the infamous cone bra corset is part of the exhibit!)

In a bit of good fortune for Gaultier fans, online shopping destination Farfetch has partnered with boutique House of Liza to offer 50 spectacular Gaultier archival pieces for sale—from elaborate sequin tops to corset-style jackets and, yes, even a Madonna-inspired satin corset top. Considering the burgeoning fascination in fashion with all things ’90s—from grunge-style plaid to logo mania—a lot of Gaultier’s pieces actually feel surprisingly fresh.

A cropped biker jacket seems like it walked right off a street style star, and a double-breasted sleeveless coat would fit right in on any downtown boutique’s racks right now. Best of all, these archival pieces are in mint condition—in fact, they’ve never been worn—so you won’t have to worry about mystery stains, bizarre alterations, or any other issues you often see in vintage finds on, say, eBay.

The pieces ain’t cheap—said cropped bustier will run you $475, and an embellished dress is priced close to $4,000—but the sale itself is a collector’s dream. Then, of course, there’s the street cred value of saying that cropped leather jacket you’re wearing isn’t from Zara, it’s “vintage Gaultier.”

Shop the Gaultier archive sale on Farfetch.com