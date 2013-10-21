StyleCaster
Shop This Room: Lou Doillon's Paris Living Room

Shop This Room: Lou Doillon’s Paris Living Room

Leah Bourne
Shop This Room: Lou Doillon’s Paris Living Room
It is no surprise that Parisian hipster Lou Doillon has one of the coolest apartments around, chock full of antiques, nick-nacks, and even taxidermy! So yes, while we may never be as cool as Doillon (tear) at least we can have a living room that looks a heck of lot like hers.
Let’s shop this room!
Cooler than cool Parisian singer and designer muse Lou Doillon naturally has one of the coolest apartments we have ever seen chock full of antique finds and nick nacks galore. Shop her living room to get the look yourself!

Durango 8L iron chandelier ($1,392, blisshomeanddesign.com). 

Design Within Reach Goodland Armchair in basket weave ($2,295, dwr.com). 

Kilim over-dyed Anatolian patchwork rug ($480, kilim.com). 

French vintage barber chair ($4,455, 1stdibs.com). 

Framed Paris metro sign ($29.50, etsy.com). 

Patch Magic red plaid and green black lines toss pillow ($19.38, walmart.com). 

