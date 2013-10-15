StyleCaster
Shop This Room: Perfumer Frederic Malle’s Eclectic Manhattan Living Room

Master perfumer Frederic Malle may be best known for his range of luxury fragrances, but based on images of his Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City he could have just as easily had a career in interior design. We love the way he expertly mixed in modern design elements like a stark white couch, with antiques, and even African art.
Let’s shop this room!
Frederic Malle's New York City apartment perfectly juxtaposes modern design items with antique French pieces and even African art. Shop his living room to get the look yourself!

Design Within Reach Neo setional chaise ($4,910, dwr.com). 

American Home Rug Co. Beach Rug in dark blue compass novelty rug (from $128.55, wayfair.com). 

Painted wood-iron 56" African mask skulpture ($2,500, 1stdibs.com). 

Black and white manequin hand photograph ($18, etsy.com). 

"La Familia" oil on canvas by Wouter Bouter circa 1930 ($5,750, 1stdibs.com). 

Hayneedle Euro style Sandor coffee table in white ($240, hayneedle.com). 

World Market Darby flip desk ($389.99, worldmarket.com). 

Bronze Rococo figurines ($4,950, 1stdibs.com). 

