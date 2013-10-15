Shop This Room: Perfumer Frederic Malle’s Eclectic Manhattan Living Room

Master perfumer Frederic Malle may be best known for his range of luxury fragrances, but based on images of his Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City he could have just as easily had a career in interior design. We love the way he expertly mixed in modern design elements like a stark white couch, with antiques, and even African art.

