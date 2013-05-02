StyleCaster
Shop The Shoot: Where To Buy Every Piece From 30 Days of Style

Shop The Shoot: Where To Buy Every Piece From 30 Days of Style

Shop The Shoot: Where To Buy Every Piece From 30 Days of Style
Sometimes, getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet or you take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get stumped when it comes to building the perfect outfit.

That’s why we’ve decided to team up with street style maven and stylist Kelly Framel, a.k.a. The Glamourai to bring you 30 days worth of style inspiration all month long in our 30 Days of Style feature. We picked 30 key pieces for the season—from crisp button-downs to bold printed skirts—and used them in different ways to create 30 perfect spring looks, proving that it’s not what you own, it’s how you put the outfit together.

Of course, that’s not to say we all can’t freshen up our spring wardrobes a bit, which is why we’ve complied every single item we used in to create the outfits in our 30 Days of Style feature, along with the scoop on where to shop each piece for yourself.

To see how we actually used (and reused) each item to build an outfit, be sure to check back daily—we’ll be rolling out a brand new look every day this month for 30 Days of Style!

See all the outfits we created from these pieces in our 30 Days of Style feature here!

Printed Button Down, $69.95; at H&M stores

J. Crew Convertible Jewel-Collar Linen Sweater, $148; at jcrew.com 

Merona Sandals, $19.99; at target.com

J. Crew Collection Icon Trench, $298; at jcrew.com

Tibi Blossom slip dress, $298; at tibi.com

Funktional Short Sleeved Dress, $114; at karmaloop

J. Crew Faded Chambray Popover, $78; at jcrew.com

H&M Grey Tassel Bag, $99; at H&M stores

Primary Cutout Blazer, $275; primaryny.com

J. Crew Vintage Short-Sleeve Pajama Set, $85; at jcrew.com

Sachin + Babi Thara Dress, $495; at sachinandbabi.com

Coach Sharrin Wedge, $248; at coach.com

Floral Pleat Front Skirt, $76; at topshop.com

Plenty by Tracy Reese Combo Shirtdress, $278; at tracyreese.com

Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99; at target.com

Sachin + Babi Morel Jacket, $695; at sachinandbabi.com

Sachin + Babi Liam Top, $325; at sachinandbabi.com

Mavi Jeans Alexa 'Super skinny' in Dark Shanti, $98; at nordstrom.com

Plenty by Tracy Reese Simple Short in Waterfall, $158; at tracyreese.com

Topshop Formal Safari Shirt, $76; at topshop.com

Sachin + Babi Zambini Dress, $340; at sachinandbabi.com 

Topshop Pleat Skirt, $84; at lyst.com

Superga Classic Sneakers, $65; at jcrew.com

NU Brush Print Tunic, $135; at shoptiques.com

Jean-Michel Cazabat, $345; at shopbop.com

H&M Printed Shorts, $39.95; at H&M stores

Coach Colorblock Mini Tanner, $268; at nordstrom.com

Mavi Serena Ankle Jeans in Orange Fade, $87.99 at zappos.com

H&M Crochet Sweater, $59.95; at H&M stores

Sachin + Babi Natalia Skirt, $250; at sachinandbabi.com

