Shop The Shoot: Where To Buy Every Piece From 30 Days of Style

Sometimes, getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet or you take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get stumped when it comes to building the perfect outfit.

That’s why we’ve decided to team up with street style maven and stylist Kelly Framel, a.k.a. The Glamourai to bring you 30 days worth of style inspiration all month long in our 30 Days of Style feature. We picked 30 key pieces for the season—from crisp button-downs to bold printed skirts—and used them in different ways to create 30 perfect spring looks, proving that it’s not what you own, it’s how you put the outfit together.

Of course, that’s not to say we all can’t freshen up our spring wardrobes a bit, which is why we’ve complied every single item we used in to create the outfits in our 30 Days of Style feature, along with the scoop on where to shop each piece for yourself.

To see how we actually used (and reused) each item to build an outfit, be sure to check back daily—we’ll be rolling out a brand new look every day this month for 30 Days of Style!

See all the outfits we created from these pieces in our 30 Days of Style feature here!