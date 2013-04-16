StyleCaster
Shop the Shoot: Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor’s Crop Tops, Patterned Wedges, More
For our shoot with model and It-girl Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, the 21-year-old beauty wore a range of chic looks from labels like Carven, Isabel Marant, and Chloé. The best part? They’re available for you to buy!

Sure, many of these are investment pieces, but one look at de Cadenet Taylor in a fashion-forward crop top and we’re pretty sure that’s one trend you’ll want to integrate into your wardrobe.

We picked out some of our favorite ensembles from the shoot and provided you with exactly where you can find them. No need to stress about what to pair the items with—these outfits are already good to go.

Click through the slideshow above and let us know which pieces are your favorite!

Click through to shop some of our favorite looks from the Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor shoot. Here, she shows off a loose crop top and chic white pants from Chloé.

Photo: Ben Fink Shapiro

Chloé Cotton-Blend Sweater; $1,145; at net-a-porter.com

Chloé Cropped Woven Panama Pants; $795; at net-a-porter.com

Charlotte Olympia Embroidered Paris Pumps; $1,095; at net-a-porter

Proving that crop tops aren't a passing trend, de Cadenet Taylor stuns in Carven.

Photo: Ben Fink Shapiro

Carven Ribbed Crop Sweater; $540; at net-a-porter.com

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Carven Panama Woven-Straw Skirt; $554; at matchesfashion.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Polka Dot Leather Wedges; $475; at saksfifthavenue.com

Photo: Saks

Dannijo Monaco Earrings; $195; at dannijo.com

Photo: Dannijo

A feminine Christian Siriano frock is livened up with a pair of patterned wedges.

Photo: Ben Fink Shapiro

Similar dress by the same designer: Christian Siriano Circle Skirt Dress; $1,250; at christiansiriano.com

Photo: Christian Siriano

Marc by Marc Jacobs Polka Dot Leather Wedges; $475; at saksfifthavenue.com

De Cadenet Taylor rocks a leather studded mini-dress from Isabel Marant—that may look familiar because Blake Lively wore it on a recent red carpet!

Isabel Marant Studded Leather Mini Dress; $3,295; at net-a-porter.com

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Charlotte Olympia Dolly Platform Pumps; $895; at charlotteolympia.com

Photo: Charlotte Olympia

For a more preppy and classic look, she wears a dress from Victoria Beckham and a pair of loafers.

Photo: Ben Fink Shapiro

Victoria by Victoria Beckham Dress; $685; at net-a-porter.com

Alejandro Ingelmo Kennedy Loafers; $475; at alejandroingelmo.com

Photo: Alejandro Ingelmo

