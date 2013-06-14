Look Chic, Stay Cool: 11 Summer Vests To Buy Now

During the summer, there are hot days, and there are hot days—the kind where you have to summon all your strength to not show up to work in a bathing suit. Most of us, however, don’t earn a living as lifeguards or swimsuit models and— whether it’s a weekday or a weekend—prefer wearing something a wee bit more stylish no matter what the temperature.

However, while there’s no denying that a well-tailored blazer is the epitome of put-together, sometimes it’s simply too hot for long-sleeves. Luckily, the blazer’s kid sister—the humble vest—is an easy and stylish way to add oomph to a summer outfit, and this season’s styles will look equally on-trend year round, layered over a blouse, a dress, or a t-shirt.

For the office, try Madewell‘s sleek white tuxedo vest with a silk tank and cropped pants. When gallivanting with friends on Saturday night, pairing a statement piece—like Zara‘s colorful mirrored vest—with a white tank and denim cutoffs will ensure you stand out among the throngs of ho-hum sundress-wearing gals.

Click through our gallery above to shop 11 cool summer vests now!

