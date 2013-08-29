Shop StyleCaster’s Brand-New Store!

StyleCaster celebrated a major milestone this year—we turned five! In addition to taking the opportunity to highlight some of our favorite past feature subjects—ahem, Kate Bosworth—we also took a look back at some of the amazing, limited-edition products we’ve commissioned along the way, from our 2010 “Che Anna” totes (created in collaboration with Christopher Lee Sauvé) to the amazing Barack Obama illustrations DEER DANA created for us in 2012.

In the past, these limited-edition items had only been available to a select group of folks around high-profile events in cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, but starting today, you can snag these pieces, too! (Talk about Style to the People!)

Head over to shop.stylecaster.com now and you’ll find killer pieces featuring designers like Curtis Kulig (a.k.a. “Love Me”), DEER DANA founder Dana Veraldi, Faust, Christopher Lee Sauvé, and Kyle Yamaguchi, CEO and founder of LOOK/SEE, former Designer for Nike Basketball among others. Needless to say, we love all of them, but we’ve highlighted some of the more recent highlights—including a Hamptons-inspired T-shirt created in collaboration with Grungy Gentleman this summer and our latest “Heart on Your Sleeve” tote bag, courtesy of MORLEY.

Best of all, the initial proceeds from the StyleCaster Shop will go to Pencils of Promise to help build the first StyleCaster x Pencils of Promise School! All this year, we’ve been bringing Style to the Students in helping to raise funds for Adam Braun’s worthy organization, which helps build schools worldwide.

We’re so excited to be able to extend all of our fun collaborations to our amazing community of loyal readers—just like you! So what are you waiting for? Head over to shop.stylecaster.com now!