Shop It Right Now: Warm-Weather Leather

While leather is typically found in the form of jackets or handbags, the material has totally been taken to new heights over the course of the last couple of seasons, culminating in the chic styles spotted on Spring 2013 runways, where leather emerged as one of the season’s biggest trends.

Believe it or not, leather (real or faux) during the warm-weather months can actually be quite chic if you follow a couple of key rules—fit and silhouette chief among them. Spring leather is all about loose, boxy, or slouchy shapes that leave plenty of air between you and the garment (yes, that means storing those skin-tight leather legging until fall approaches.)

This season’s leather options are pretty much endless thanks to the material’s popularity on the runway, so we’re seeing everything from oversized leather T-shirts and baggy leather shorts, to A-line leather miniskirts and overalls.

To get you started on your quest for the perfect pieces, we’ve rounded up 20 warm-weather leather items to buy right now at price points to suit every budget.

