Spring Essential: Chic Sheer Pieces

While we can probably all agree that too much see-through anything isn’t a good look for, well, anyone, there’s nothing wrong with showing a a strategic bit of skin now and again. In fact, if done correctly, it can be downright chic. That’s why we’re loving airy sheer accents this season, which quickly became one of the biggest trends to emerge from Spring 2013 runways.

The trick here is to not go overboard—balance the ethereal nature of thin sheer fabric with pieces that are a bit more grounded. From a pair of just-sheer-enough 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers to wear with your favorite tee and blazer, to a sheer-paneled Zara dress, we’ve rounded up 20 sheer items to buy right now.

Click through the gallery and start shopping!

