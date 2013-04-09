StyleCaster
Spring Essential: Chic Sheer Pieces

Marina Zheng
While we can probably all agree that too much see-through anything isn’t a good look for, well, anyone, there’s nothing wrong with showing a a strategic bit of skin now and again. In fact, if done correctly, it can be downright chic. That’s why we’re loving airy sheer accents this season, which quickly became one of the biggest trends to emerge from Spring 2013 runways.

The trick here is to not go overboard—balance the ethereal nature of thin sheer fabric with pieces that are a bit more grounded. From a pair of just-sheer-enough 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers to wear with your favorite tee and blazer, to a sheer-paneled Zara dress, we’ve rounded up 20 sheer items to buy right now.

Click through the gallery and start shopping!

Yellow Chiffon Top, $40; at Pixie Market

Dream Chaser Crop Top, $58; at Nasty Gal

Dream Lace Maxi Skirt, $189; at Pixie Market

3.1 Phillip Lim Floral-Print Chiffon Trousers, $223; at Matches

Neon Lights Dress, $99.95; at Free People

Studio Dress with Sheer Waist, $99.90; at Zara

Shirt with Oversized Placket and Sheer Overlay, $59.85; at ASOS

Alexander Wang Black Sheer Double Layer Cardigan, $595; at Ssense

3.1 Phillip Lim Sheer Sleeve Sweater, $325; at Shopbop

Wide Leg Pleated Chiffon Pant, $60; at American Apparel

Sheer Bomber Jacket, $40.73; at ASOS

Gypsy 05 Silk Cover Up, $154; at Revolve Clothing

Kensie Crew Socks With Sheer Details, $6.70; at Nordstrom

F-Troupe Plastic Heart Sandal, $140; at Urban Outfitters

Sheer Panel Playsuit, $80; at Topshop

Only Hearts Mesh Tank Bodysuit, $69; at Intermix

Polka Dot Sheer Skirt, $17.50; at Mikkat Market

