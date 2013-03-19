StyleCaster
Shop It Right Now: Bold Stripes For Spring

Marina Zheng
by
Whether skinny or super-thick, stripes emerged as one of the biggest takeaway trends from Spring 2013 runways. Especially striking when worn on top and bottom (as seen at Marc Jacobs and Dolce and Gabbana), graphic lines can be surprisingly chic and flattering—yes, even horizontal versions on well-cut silhouettes.

From a pair of striped skinny jeans to wear with a solid tee and structured blazer, to a chic striped slip dress perfect for a night out, we’ve rounded up 22 lined items to buy right now (spring starts tomorrow, people!)

Not so into striped clothing? There are plenty of ways to get in on spring’s hottest trend without going overboard, as evidenced by the fabulous array of striped shoes, bags, and accessories hitting shelves.

Click through the gallery and start shopping now!

Click through the gallery to start shopping spring's biggest trend: Stripes!

7 For All Mankind Striped Cropped Cigarette Pants, $198; at Neiman Marcus

Bobby Stripe Lace-Up Shoes, $95; at American Apparel 

Out Of Line Cap, $60; at Nasty Gal

St. Tropez Tank, $141; at Pixie Market

Varied Stripe Tube Skirt, $44; at Topshop

Striped Kimono Sleeve Blouse, $49.90; at Zara

Alice + Olivia Beaded Slip Dress, $316.80; at Shopbop

Marc By Marc Jacobs Scooter Stripe T-Shirt Dress, $369.88; at My-Wardrobe

EXCLUSIVE Contrast Zipper Striped Top, $168; at Intermix

Christian Louboutin Galia Striped Canvas Espadrilles, $425; at Net-a-Porter

UO High-Waisted Bikini Bottom, $42; at Urban Outfitters

Stripe Denim Backpack, $68; at Topshop

Kate Spade Colorblock Stripe iPhone 5 Case, $40; at Piperlime

Want Les Essentiels De La Vie O'Hare Shopper Tote, $425; at Ssense

Striped Bodycon Mini Dress, $15.80; at Forever 21

Cardigan In Boxy Stripe, $64.43; at ASOS

L!VE Long Sleeve Bold Bi-Color Stripe Crewneck Sweater, $155; at Lacoste

Kate Spade Hit Your Stride Idiom Bangle, $48; at Bloomingdale's

Striped Ponte Academy Blazer, $69.99; at Gap

Etta Canvas Stripe Pumps, $250; at J.Crew

Collective Concepts Color Block Blouse, $23.97; at Piperlime

