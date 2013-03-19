Shop It Right Now: Bold Stripes For Spring

Whether skinny or super-thick, stripes emerged as one of the biggest takeaway trends from Spring 2013 runways. Especially striking when worn on top and bottom (as seen at Marc Jacobs and Dolce and Gabbana), graphic lines can be surprisingly chic and flattering—yes, even horizontal versions on well-cut silhouettes.

From a pair of striped skinny jeans to wear with a solid tee and structured blazer, to a chic striped slip dress perfect for a night out, we’ve rounded up 22 lined items to buy right now (spring starts tomorrow, people!)

Not so into striped clothing? There are plenty of ways to get in on spring’s hottest trend without going overboard, as evidenced by the fabulous array of striped shoes, bags, and accessories hitting shelves.

Click through the gallery and start shopping now!

