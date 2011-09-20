StyleCaster
Share

Shop the Shoot: Under $100 Pieces Inspired by “Shirt Tales”

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop the Shoot: Under $100 Pieces Inspired by “Shirt Tales”

Truc
by
Shop the Shoot: Under $100 Pieces Inspired by “Shirt Tales”
11 Start slideshow

What we loved most about our Shirt Tales photo shoot was what an easy and accessible trend it is to try out! A classic cotton shirt is a necessary staple in any wardrobe, and this fall we’re encouraging you to pair it with pieces that you might already have, such as a cropped sweater or a great oversized coat. It’s more about layering in a new and interesting way, and showing off interesting shirt tails or a great crisp collar.

But just in case you want some shopping inspiration, we’ve gathered up 10 pieces under $100 inspired by the looks we shot on the lovely model Allegra — some of which are already very affordable (Topshop anyone?). Click through and see for yourself!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

ASOS pants, $36.59, at ASOS

Topshop sweater, $72, at Topshop

Monsoon tank, $86, at Monsoon

Zara silk shirt, $99, at Zara

Sanctuary cable knit sweater, $99, at Piperlime

Jessica Simpson platform pump, $69.99, at Piperlime

Forever 21 shirt, $18.90, at Forever 21

176 Clothing cropped sweater, $59.99, at Macy's

Gap pants, $59.95, at Gap

ASOS mary jane platform, $91.48, at ASOS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Gwen Stefani’s Stylist Talks About Her Hot Clothing Line

Gwen Stefani’s Stylist Talks About Her Hot Clothing Line
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share