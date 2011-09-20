Shop the Shoot: Under $100 Pieces Inspired by “Shirt Tales”

What we loved most about our Shirt Tales photo shoot was what an easy and accessible trend it is to try out! A classic cotton shirt is a necessary staple in any wardrobe, and this fall we’re encouraging you to pair it with pieces that you might already have, such as a cropped sweater or a great oversized coat. It’s more about layering in a new and interesting way, and showing off interesting shirt tails or a great crisp collar.

But just in case you want some shopping inspiration, we’ve gathered up 10 pieces under $100 inspired by the looks we shot on the lovely model Allegra — some of which are already very affordable (Topshop anyone?). Click through and see for yourself!