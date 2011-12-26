Shop The Sale: Our Picks from Saks, Neiman Marcus and More!

The holiday season is coming to a close, which means one thing to us: serious deals. And if you haven’t already checked our guide on where to spend your holiday loot –we’re here to help. With stores like Saks, Neimans and Barneys having major sales, this is your time to strike shopping gold!

We here at StyleCaster know you have lots to do and time you need to spend with your families. So in our constant crusade to bring style to the people we figured we’d take it one step further — again. We’ve picked out the best shoes and handbags from Saks, Neimans, and Barneys and decided to share them with you.

Got anything you think should be added? Let us know in the comments below!