Shop The Sale: Our Picks from Saks, Neiman Marcus and More!

Laurel Pinson
by
The holiday season is coming to a close, which means one thing to us: serious deals. And if you haven’t already checked our guide on where to spend your holiday loot –we’re here to help. With stores like Saks, Neimans and Barneys having major sales, this is your time to strike shopping gold!

We here at StyleCaster know you have lots to do and time you need to spend with your families. So in our constant crusade to bring style to the people we figured we’d take it one step further — again. We’ve picked out the best shoes and handbags from Saks, Neimans, and Barneys and decided to share them with you.

Got anything you think should be added? Let us know in the comments below!

Alexander Wang Aymeline Stiletto Bootie, $431, at Neiman Marcus

See by Chloe Knit-Collar Lace-Up Bootie, $236, at Neiman Marcus

Frye Harlow Distressed Boot, $186, at Neiman Marcus

Cole Haan Air Tantivy Short Flat Boot, $165, at Neiman Marcus

MARC by Marc Jacobs Classic Q Natasha Crossbody Bag, $368, at Neiman Marcus

Elie Tahari Nina Fur-Trim Shoulder Bag, $400, at Neiman Marcus

Burberry Bowler Tote, Medium, $1,345, at Neiman Marcus

kate spade new york scout crossbody bag, medium, $355, at Neiman Marcus

3.1 Phillip Lim Jayne, $279, at Barneys

Marc by Marc Jacobs Chain Ankle Boot, $149, at Barneys

Manolo Blahnik Phobia, $329, at Barneys

Nina Ricci Cuff Ankle Boot, $419, at Barneys

Lanvin Shoe Bootie, $559, at Barneys

theyskens' theory Small Calf Hair Messenger Bag, $339, at Barneys

Daryl K Shackleton Bag, $359, at Barneys

3.1 Phillip Lim Nashiki Clutch, $60.99, at Saks

Tory Burch Robinson Small East-To-West Tote Bag, $367.50, at Saks

Marc by Marc Jacobs Pocket Lambskin & Haircalf Duffle Bag, $313.60, at Saks

Alexander Wang Fabiana Metallic Patent Leather Cape Sandals, $172.99, at Saks

Jimmy Choo Ulla Suede T-Strap Platform Clog Sandals, $200.99, at Saks

See by Chloe Leather Knee-High Boots, $193.99, at Saks

Rag & Bone Eskel Suede & Leather Patchwork Mid-Calf Boots, $410.99, at Saks

Rachel Comey Pontus Platform Ankle Boots, $195.99, at Saks

