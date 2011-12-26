Shop The Sale: Our Picks from Saks, Neiman Marcus and More!

The holiday season is coming to a close, which means one thing to us: serious deals. And if you haven’t already checked our guide on where to spend your holiday loot –we’re here to help. With stores like Saks, Neimans and Barneys having major sales, this is your time to strike shopping gold!
We here at StyleCaster know you have lots to do and time you need to spend with your families. So in our constant crusade to bring style to the people we figured we’d take it one step further — again. We’ve picked out the best shoes and handbags from Saks, Neimans, and Barneys and decided to share them with you.
Got anything you think should be added? Let us know in the comments below!
MARC by Marc Jacobs Classic Q Natasha Crossbody Bag, $368, at Neiman Marcus
kate spade new york scout crossbody bag, medium, $355, at Neiman Marcus
3.1 Phillip Lim Jayne, $279, at Barneys
Marc by Marc Jacobs Chain Ankle Boot, $149, at Barneys
Manolo Blahnik Phobia, $329, at Barneys
Nina Ricci Cuff Ankle Boot, $419, at Barneys
Lanvin Shoe Bootie, $559, at Barneys
theyskens' theory Small Calf Hair Messenger Bag, $339, at Barneys
Daryl K Shackleton Bag, $359, at Barneys
3.1 Phillip Lim Nashiki Clutch, $60.99, at Saks
Tory Burch Robinson Small East-To-West Tote Bag, $367.50, at Saks
Marc by Marc Jacobs Pocket Lambskin & Haircalf Duffle Bag, $313.60, at Saks
Alexander Wang Fabiana Metallic Patent Leather Cape Sandals, $172.99, at Saks
Jimmy Choo Ulla Suede T-Strap Platform Clog Sandals, $200.99, at Saks
See by Chloe Leather Knee-High Boots, $193.99, at Saks
Rag & Bone Eskel Suede & Leather Patchwork Mid-Calf Boots, $410.99, at Saks
Rachel Comey Pontus Platform Ankle Boots, $195.99, at Saks