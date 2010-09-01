Shop Saks.com To Win A Gryphon Look From Head To Toe

All this talk of Fashion Week got you in the mood to shop? Us too. Just in time to tap into our fashion-saturated psyches, Saks is playing it smart by launching a new series of incentives to get us back in buying mode. Of course, they wouldn’t let us down without throwing a few freebies into the mix. Log on to Saks.com and make a purchase between today and September 7, and you will be automatically entered to win the entire look above from fashion girl favorite Gryphon. Between the Cadet jacket, tee, denim shorts and booties, we’re talking a total retail value of over $1,000 for free (in case you didn’t read it right the first time).

Plus, check back on StyleCaster in the coming weeks for three more Saks giveaways to roll out by the end of September. We’d love to spill which brands will be up on the giveaway block, but then there wouldn’t be any fun in that would there? Start building your wish list either way by stopping at Saks 5th Avenue’s StyleCaster Brand Boutique.