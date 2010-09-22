Shop Saks.com To Win Comfy Fall Sweaters From Goddis

Starting today, Saks Fifth Avenue is launching their fourth and final giveaway. The mega retailer has already given away some amazing items from Gryphon, Barlow, and Oonagh, but you still have one last chance to win. As if it could get any better, shoppers will be eligible to win, not one, but two Goddis sweaters definite must-haves for fall.

Any time between today and Sept 30, log on to Saks.com, make a purchase and you’ll automatically be entered to win Goddis’ dropped-shoulder cardigan and striped hooded sweater. Originally retailing for $218 and $238 respectively, both of these wardrobe staples can be yours for free. There’s nothing we like better than a piece of clothing that can easily transcend from one season to another.

Followers including Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Aniston are just a few of the many celebrities who have become big fans of the SoCal-meets-New York knitwear brand. Don’t miss your chance to become part of this cool-kid crowd.

