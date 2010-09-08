Shop Saks.com To Win A Barlow Look From Head To Toe

Starting today, Saks is launching their second in a series of giveaways. If you missed out on snagging the Gryphon jacket, denim shorts and boots combo last time, here’s your second chance at a shopping steal.

Any time between today and Sept 14, log on to Saks.com, make a purchase and you’ll automatically be entered to win two pieces from brand Barlow an exposed zipper lattice back dress and grey shoulder pad tee which retail for $297 and $123 respectively. Having just launched in spring 2010, the Barlow label designed by Molly Girard Coonan is only in its second season, which makes the pieces all the more covetable there’s nothing we love more than supporting an up-and-coming designer.

If you don’t prevail this time, check back next Wednesday when Saks will launch the third freebie exclusive in the series. We’re keeping our lips sealed though you’ll just have to wait a week to find out what the brand in question will be.