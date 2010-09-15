Shop Saks.com To Win 2 Dresses from Oonagh By Nanette Lepore!

Street style images have you feeling inspired yet defeated due to lack of funds? No worries fashion girls, Saks is back with another giveaway to keep you looking fresh for Fall.

If you’re not familiar with Nanette Lepore‘s edgy, comfy diffusion line, Oonagh, prepare to get educated. Named for the Scottish word for “pure,” the line differs from Lepore’s signature modern-ladylike aesthetic in favor of a slouchier vibe that calls for layering and draping. Log on to Saks.com and make a purchase between today and September 21, and you will be automatically entered to win both the Henry Sequin Knit and Gilles Knit dresses from the collection.

If the freebie gods just aren’t with you this week, there’s more on the way, so be sure to check back for more chic designer pieces for the winning, care of Saks. Check out the vast selection of possibilities at Saks 5th Avenue’s StyleCaster Brand Boutique.