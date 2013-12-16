StyleCaster
Shop This Room: Rachel Zoe’s Ultra-Stylish Bedroom

Leah Bourne
by
Stylist and fashion designer Rachel Zoe is one of the world’s biggest fashion fiends, so it is no surprise that her L.A. bedroom is chock full of items only a true fashion girl could appreciate. There is a gallery of vintage Hermès ads, a gift from Zoe’s parents, and Missoni accent pieces throughout the room.
Think you couldn’t achieve a decor look like that in Zoe’s bedroom? Think again. Let’s shop this room!
Stylist and designer Rachel Zoe's L.A. bedroom is all about white and cream tones, and pops of color (using Missoni prints, of course). Let's shop this room!

LifeStyle Solutions Wilshire canopy bed ($648.99, wayfair.com). 

Baroque clear acrylic lamp ($79.99, lampsplus.com). 

Missoni Home Nador pillow ($365, yliving.com). 

Design Within Reach Bantam armchair in cotton twill ($1,600, dwr.com). 

Missoni Bedding Humbert throw blanket in pink ($475, stardust.com). 

H&M faux fur blanket in white ($59.95, hm.com). 

