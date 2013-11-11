StyleCaster
Shop This Room: The Perfect Parisian Living Room

Leah Bourne
So you’ve always dreamed of living in Paris? Peek inside the Haussmann apartment of interior designer Florence Baudoux though and that wish will surely kick into overdrive.
The secret to this space is the pink sofas that offer that perfect pop of color, minimalist decor accents, and of course the classical design elements of the room (this room renewed our love of columns).
Let’s shop this room!
This Parisian living room is the kind of space that home decor dreams are made of! Let's shop this room!

Ikea Klippan two-seat sofa in Granan pink ($249, ikea.com). 

Jonathan Adler lacquer block black cocktail table ($1,495, zincdoor.com). 

Pair of French Louis XVI style columns ($20,000, 1stdibs.com). 

Design Within Reach Paulistano armchair ($1,550, dwr.com). 

Kenroy Home Quadratic floor lamp ($187.20, wayfair.com). 

