Shop This Room: Marc Jacobs President Robert Duffy’s Antique-Filled Dining Room

Robert Duffy may be the man behind Marc Jacobs’ success (they’ve been business partners for decades and Duffy is the longtime President of the Marc Jacobs fashion empire) but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have entirely great taste all his own. Case in point, the dining room in his New York City townhouse that is chock full of antiques, mid-century furniture, and just the right amount of color.

Think you couldn’t achieve a decor look like that in Duffy’s dining room? Think again. Let’s shop this room!

