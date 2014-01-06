StyleCaster
Share

Shop This Room: Marc Jacobs President Robert Duffy’s Antique-Filled Dining Room

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop This Room: Marc Jacobs President Robert Duffy’s Antique-Filled Dining Room

Leah Bourne
by
Shop This Room: Marc Jacobs President Robert Duffy’s Antique-Filled Dining Room
8 Start slideshow

Robert Duffy may be the man behind Marc Jacobs’ success (they’ve been business partners for decades and Duffy is the longtime President of the Marc Jacobs fashion empire) but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have entirely great taste all his own. Case in point, the dining room in his New York City townhouse that is chock full of antiques, mid-century furniture, and just the right amount of color.
Think you couldn’t achieve a decor look like that in Duffy’s dining room? Think again. Let’s shop this room!
MORE:
Looking To Drink For Free? 10 Airlines That Serve Free Alcohol
5 Travel Apps You Need To Download Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Marc Jacobs President Robert Duffy's New York City dining room is both inviting and jaw-dropping all at once. Let's shop this room!

Regency style Mahogany dining table ($1,950, rubylane.com). 

Ladies blue and white porcelain vase jar ($59, orientalfurniture.com). 

Amanti Art Florentine large mirror in antique gold Rococo ($133, wayfair.com). 

Black lacquer pearl figure motif China cabinet ($2,490, chinafurnitureonline.com). 

Six Italian modern dining chairs circa 1950 (price on request, 1stdibs.com). 

Origin Crafts silver plated water pitcher ($100, origincrafts.com). 

Asian hand-knotted Royal Kerman blue and red wool rug ($2,718, newegg.com). 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Day in the Life of a Supermodel

A Day in the Life of a Supermodel
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share