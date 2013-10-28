StyleCaster
Shop This Room: Lee Radziwill’s Paris Living Room

Leah Bourne
by
One of the best dressed women in the world, the younger sister of the late Jacqueline Kennedy, and a Princess by marriage, Lee Radziwill is essentially the epitome of chic. Her Paris living room is everything you would expect from this style icon, and so much more.
The secret to this room is matchy-matchy furniture and gold accent pieces like a gilded mirror and gold coffee table. And while it may look intimidating and very grown-up, it is surprisingly easy to replicate.
Let’s shop this room!
Kravet Thorndale Sofa in Chapman Floral ($3,832, mytwodesigners.com). 

Dessau Home antique gold bamboo float coffee table ($378, purehome.com). 

Ballard Designs Lenoir swivel chair ($1,135, ballarddesigns.com). 

Werkstatte Hagenauer giraffes ($4,942, 1stdibs.com). 

Howard Elliott Elizabeth Rectangular Mirror ($499.90, arcadianhome.com). 

"Cecil Beaton: The Art of the Scrapbook" by James Danziger ($158.38, amazon.com).

