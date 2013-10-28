Shop This Room: Lee Radziwill’s Paris Living Room

One of the best dressed women in the world, the younger sister of the late Jacqueline Kennedy, and a Princess by marriage, Lee Radziwill is essentially the epitome of chic. Her Paris living room is everything you would expect from this style icon, and so much more.

The secret to this room is matchy-matchy furniture and gold accent pieces like a gilded mirror and gold coffee table. And while it may look intimidating and very grown-up, it is surprisingly easy to replicate.

Let’s shop this room!

