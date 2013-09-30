Shop This Room: Coco Chanel’s Paris Living Room

StyleCaster
If there is a decor masterpiece that literally brings us to our knees every time we think about it, it is Coco Chanel’s Paris living room (luckily for us all it is still intact following her death)—the perfect combination of formal antiques and comfortable furniture.
You might feel intimidated by the space (it was designed by Madame Chanel after all), but the space is surprisingly easy to mimic.
Let’s shop this room!
Coco Chanel's apartment at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris remains a decor masterpiece (and luckily for us all, since it is above a Chanel store and important to the company, it remains intact). The living room, which is chock full of antiques and a comfortable couch that was considered quite modern in its day, is surprisingly easy to mimic. Let's shop this room!

Ralph Lauren Home Jamaica Sofa (starts at $9,945, ralphlaurenhome.com) almost perfectly mimicis the sofa in Chanel's living room. 

The decor focal point of the room is the gilded mirror. Lamps Plus's Buffet 44-inch wide antique gold rectangular wall mirror ($618.91, lampsplus.com) is the spitting image of Chanel's.

Chanel accessoriezed her coach with black leather pillows, and you can too thanks to the black leather pillows from Pfeifer Studio ($199, pfeiferstudio.com). 

We love the Hollywood Regency feel of this Jonathan Adler Claridge Component table lamp ($595, jonathanadler.com). 

To mimic Chanel's living room you are going to need Oriental-inspired room dividers like these Wayborn Imperial Heavens room dividers ($308.31, wayfair.com). 

Mimic the look of Chanel's antqiue library with Book by the Foot Upscale Vintage Cloth Sets ($79.99 by foot, booksbythefoot.com). 

No Chanel inspired room is complete without a brass lion (or two) like this antique pair of large brass lions ($4,200, 1stdibs.com). 

