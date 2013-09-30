Shop This Room: Coco Chanel’s Paris Living Room

If there is a decor masterpiece that literally brings us to our knees every time we think about it, it is Coco Chanel’s Paris living room (luckily for us all it is still intact following her death)—the perfect combination of formal antiques and comfortable furniture.

You might feel intimidated by the space (it was designed by Madame Chanel after all), but the space is surprisingly easy to mimic.

Let’s shop this room!

MORE:

Top 10 Celebrity Home Decor Pinterest Boards To Follow

7 Home Decor Trends Inspired by the Runway