Shop This Room: Brooke Shields' Eclectic NYC Sitting Room

Shop This Room: Brooke Shields’ Eclectic NYC Sitting Room

Leah Bourne
Shop This Room: Brooke Shields’ Eclectic NYC Sitting Room
Brooke Shields’ Greenwich Village townhouse is the kind of space that New York City real estate dreams are made of. Shields collaborated on the home with decorator David Flint Wood, and the result pretty jaw-dropping, particularly the sitting room.
The secret to this room is the combination of antiques and pop art accent pieces.
Let’s shop this room!
We love the eclectic mix in Brooke Shields' sitting room! Let's shop this room!

Ballard Designs Bedford Settee (from $999, ballarddesigns.com). 

"Untitled" framed arrt print by Keith Haring ($119.99, art.com). 

CB2 Peekaboo clear coffee table ($279, cb2.com). 

Design Toscano Diana of Versaille bonded marble resin sculptural bust ($55.90, wayfair.com). 

Pottery Barn chunky wool and jute rug (from $179, potterybarn.com). 

Serena & Lily Lattice pillow cover in coral ($64, sernaandlily.com). 

Lite Source LS-22217L/GRN Doniel table lamp ($54.90, lightinguniverse.com). 

Adelaid Salles-Wagner's "Portrait of a Young Girl With Pink Roses" ($4,600, 1stdibs.com). 

