Shop This Room: Anna Wintour’s French Provincial Living Room

Leah Bourne
by
No surprise here, Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s country home in Mastic, Long Island is absolute perfection. The room that we have fallen in love with in particular is the living room, done in a French country style.
The room is all about texture: linen, wood, seagrass, cotton and silk, which adds warmth to a space that is otherwise pretty neutral.
Think you can’t achieve this decor look yourself? Think again.
Let’s shop this room!
The Relaxed Resort Thompson sofa ($1,799, onekingslane.com). 

Horchow Blue Roxi chair ($899, horchow.com). 

Rene Drouet wrought iron mirror (price on requst, 1stdibs.com). 

Scenario Home rustic recycled wood metal cocktail table ($1,995, scenariohome.com). 

Black floral porcelain bowl with base ($289.91, lampsplus.com). 

Howard Elliott Bella Moss pillow ($47.70, beyondstores.com). 

Anji Mountain area rug in jute beige and ivory ($399, macys.com). 

