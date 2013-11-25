Shop This Room: Alexander Wang’s Seriously Sexy Living Room

Upon first glimpse of Alexander Wang’s Manhattan living room, we had one word come to mind, sexy. Wang shared of the apartment in W magazine: “Having lived in New York, where you’re always out and your friends are always out because no one has enough space to entertain, I imagined an apartment where I could have my friends over and on the weekend not have to leave because I feel claustrophobic.”

The living room includes white walls, a black velvet couch, a black Karl Springer coffee table, black crocodile dining chairs, black Serge Mouille floor lamps, a pair of chairs covered in black goat fur, zebra rugs, and black fox throw. So yes, it goes without say we would love to hang out here any day, anytime.

Let’s shop this room!

