Shop This Room: Aerin Lauder’s Toile Filled Guest Bedroom

It is no secret that makeup heiress, and one of Vanity Fair’s best dressed women in the world, also has some seriously incredible taste when it comes to home decor. Just take a look at the toile filled guest bedroom in her Southampton escape. Seriously, what overnight guest wouldn’t do a happy dance after finding out that they were going to rest their head here?
You might feel intimidated by this antique filled bedroom, but the space is surprisingly easy to mimic.
Let’s shop this room!
