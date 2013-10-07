Shop This Room: Aerin Lauder’s Toile Filled Guest Bedroom

It is no secret that makeup heiress, and one of Vanity Fair’s best dressed women in the world, also has some seriously incredible taste when it comes to home decor. Just take a look at the toile filled guest bedroom in her Southampton escape. Seriously, what overnight guest wouldn’t do a happy dance after finding out that they were going to rest their head here?

You might feel intimidated by this antique filled bedroom, but the space is surprisingly easy to mimic.

Let’s shop this room!

MORE:

Top 10 Celebrity Home Decor Pinterest Boards To Follow

7 Home Decor Trends Inspired by the Runway

1 of 8 This guest room in makeup heiress Aerin Lauder's Southampton home is quite simply a toile paradise! Both glamourous and entirely classic, we are faily certain that guests of this room have done a little party dance when they found out that this is where they would be sleeping for the night. Wanting to mimic the look, we've pulled pieces that mimic its style pretty perfectly. Let's shop this room! Chambers' washed-linen border bedding (from $89, williams-sonoma.com) mimic the classic bedding in Lauder's guest bedroom. A classic chest of drawers like Liberty Furniture's Laurelwood 5 drawer chest ($584, wayfair.com) will add to the antique feel of your room. These toile chair (part of set of 6, $1,450, etsy.com) will give any room that shabby chic feeling. Make the room a toile statement piece with American Blinds' Old World Toile wallpaper ($32.95, americanblinds.com). Dennis Basso's Fox Collection faux fur throw ($59.96, qvc.com) will add the perfect glamourous finish to any bed. Horchow's Toile Scenes lamp ($250, horchow.com) will be the perfect addition to this room. We love the idea of a vintage writing desk in a bedroom. This vintage French Louis XVI style bureau plat ($2,400, 1stdibs.com) will do the trick nicely. Next slideshow starts in 10s 5 Guys Whose Hair Makes Us Jealous













