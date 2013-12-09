StyleCaster
Shop This Room: Aerin Lauder's Cozy Aspen Living Room




Lifestyle entrepreneur and beauty heiress Aerin Lauder refers to her Aspen home as “like a tree house.” Vogue magazine calls it a “a lesson in luxurious simplicity.” We say it is just downright fabulous.
The living room in particular has a “let’s cozy up by the fire with hot chocolate” vibe written all over it.
And while we all might not have an actual ski chalet, that doesn’t mean we can’t decorate like we do.
Let’s shop this room!
Aerin Lauder's Aspen home, she says, is "like a tree house." We say it is just downright fabulous, particularly the cozy living room. Let's shop this room!

West Elm Honeycomb Crewel pillow cover in sable ($44, westelm.com).

Pair of vintage wicker and metal chairs ($2,600, 1stdibs.com). 

Area ID Fox fur throw ($9,500, theline.com). 

Crate & Barrel Lounge slipcovered sofa in Denim Dove ($1,999, crateandbarrel.com). 

Colorado reclaimed wood and Aspen wild edge coffee table ($595, logcabinrustics.com). 

