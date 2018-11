After years spent trapped in skinny denim and leather pants, legs are finally being freed from their claustrophobic fate in favor of something wider, airier, maybe wool or cotton? The trouser is back and it’s 70s and chic and can be cinched at the waist, so don’t even consider that they’ll be any less than flattering.

Take notes from the girls caught in trousers on the streets of Paris and instantly embrace your inner sophisticate. Click through to get it.

All photos: ImaxTree