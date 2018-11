The Fall 2011 runways were truly, madly, deeply, mad about red. Street style mainstays like Sarah Rutson obviously have an uncanny sense for what’s coming. Hence, all that red in Paris.

Whether you go badass in red leather skinnies, 70s in a jumpsuit or add a touch on your top, it will definitely bring you into next season. I don’t know if I’m much for going that bold, but I definitely appreciate when other girls bring it.

Photos: ImaxTree