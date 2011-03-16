Shop the Paris Streets: Blush Maxi Skirts

I love street style. I’m not obsessed with the fact that there are “street style stars” now, because it takes away from its lovely democratic spirit, but it still hasn’t totally lost the “Fashion and the Real Girl” element.

Today, via the streets of Paris I’m feeling a strong twinge, a bit of an obsessive emotion, almost a need, to buy a blush colored maxi skirt. These girls have toughened it, made it vintage, glam, and all around staple material. Click through to see how they do it and then shop your own.

Photos: ImaxTree