Shop Our Looks: StyleCaster Takes Fashion Week (Susie G)

It’s not always the easiest to look chic during fashion week when you have to worry about almost freezing temperatures outside and not getting influenza. So, I decided to keep things simple (and help keep my sanity) by narrowing it down to two main looks (one is featured in the photo above).

Fiery dip-dyed hair: Hair stylist Laura Garwasiuk at Mudhoney Salon down at 148 Sullivan Street in NYC’s stylish SoHo neighborhood hooked me up with a ’90s cyber punk dye job. I told her I wanted to do something a bit wild with a nod to the ’90sand this was the result. I feel like Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element. Call (212) 533-1160 for pricing.

Vintage Jones New York color-blocked blouse: This white-on-navy sheer blouse was a recent thrift shop find in the Upper West Side. I topped it off with a Joy Rich “Joy” pin angled on the collar. Try the ASOS Color Blocked Denim Shirt, $71.62, at ASOS.

BaubleBar bracelets: Factthey know how to throw a good arm party. Bauble

Vintage Margaret O’Leary knitted dress: Another recent thrift store find, I’m planning to channel the ’90s hard in this ankle-length maxi dress with slits down on both sides. Try the ASOS Maxi Dress with Racer Back dress, $80.57, at ASOS.

Deena & Ozzy platform buckle boots: A super score from Urban Outfitters, these shoes are badass as hell, and it’s almost the same deal when wearing them: like hell. You just have to suffer in the name of fashion sometimes…Deena & Ozzy Platform Buckle Boots, $54.99, at Urban Outfitters.

