Shop Our Looks: StyleCaster Takes Fashion Week (Rachel A.)

First of all, I apologize for the cheesy yearbook photo, you can blame our editor Spencer Cain. It’s the end of NYFW you guys, and we are in our highest states of delirium. As in, having lunches of Snickers bars and serenading each other.

Anyway, the outfit that I have on for my last day of fashion week (woo hoo!) is a pretty typical “Rachel outfit” — my go-to is always to grab a leather skirt and pretty top and head out the door. And when you don’t know what day it is anymore, you obviously reach for your staples.

Pink and White Top: This is a Jason Wu for Target top sent to me by my mother, who so kindly searched three Targets in Indiana to round up what she could of my Jason Wu wish list. She scored, and I ended up wearing I believe three different Jason Wu for Target tops during Fashion Week. Since my top is obviously sold out, try this French Connection tank instead. French Connection Tie Neckline Blouse, $118, bloomingdales.com

Black Leather Skirt: Black skirts are pretty much my constants in life. If I see a new black skirt (mini, pencil, A-line, maxi, etc.) I will buy it regardless of how many I have in my closet. It’s like the LBD. We’ll call it the LBS. Anyway, this one was from Urban Outfitters when Veda did a line for them (obviously love it and live in it). But, like I said, there are endless amounts that I buy, and I’m also loving Free People’s Pleated Skirt right now. Free People Faux Leather Pleated Skirt, $145, asos.com

Black Riding Boots: I will choose flat boots over heels any day, and during Fashion Week flats are a must. There is no way I am running from show to show in heels, and since I’m the Beauty Director, I hang out backstage doing interviews the whole day anyway — backstage ladies do not need to mess with those 5 inch heels. These DV by Dolce Vita boots are a lifesaver, they’re comfy and were perfect on those couple of days when it rained. I did occasionally mix up my shoe, but I must say these are my favorite. DV by Dolce Vita Zela Boot, $95, endless.com

Nail Polish: While doing this I realized I didn’t accessorize at all today (mainly because of the giant bow on my shirt) so I’d like to take a minute to discuss my amazing nail polish. It’s from the new Lancome Rouge in Love Le Vernis collection (called Rose Boudoir) coming out in March. Not only is the brush fool-proof (did the mani myself one late night and barely needed two coats) but I fell asleep right after application and it dried so quickly, because I woke up with a perfect manicure — love when that happens! Lancome Rouge in Love Polish, available March 25, 2012