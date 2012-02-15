Shop Our Looks: StyleCaster Takes Fashion Week (Marni G.)

The Christian Louboutin black leather booties were a VERY generous gift, but these Divina booties by Ash are pretty darn close: Ash Divina Platform Booties, $88.50, at ShopBop.

It’s pretty much safe to say that I live in Tucker and patterns – this is one of my favorite tops that is a no-brainer go-to for me. I love how this line is beyond comfy yet so feminine. Classic Blouse, $201.60, at Tucker.

My pants are from ASOS and were a STEAL. Vero Moda Slim Leg Tailored Pants, $43.87, at ASOS.

This boyfriend blazer by Elizabeth & James was a bit on the pricey side, but again, I live in this and I totally justify the cost as a long-term investment. Elizabeth and James Bruce Silk Blazer, $445, at PiperLime.

This long necklace by Isabel Marant is such a fun accessory to wear. I’ve never really worn long necklaces before, but this piece’s art deco vibe is so relaxed and has the perfect amount of bling. My necklace is no longer available but this one by House of Harlow is a fantastic (and less costly) alternative: House of Harlow 1960 Totem Silver Plated Pole Necklace, $85, at Amazon.