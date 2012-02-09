Shop Our Looks: StyleCaster Takes Fashion Week (Liz D.)

So, it’s the first full day of running back and forth to Lincoln Center for some seriously amazing shows. It also happens to one of the first days where the weather has turned beyond chilly. It’s unfathomable how cold those long blocks on the west side can be. Keeping that in mind in addition to the fact that this is the first real day, I wanted to play it safe and wanted to bear on the side of comfort. With that, I decided to stay warm and amp up the layers and materials.

Leather pants: These might be one of my ultimate favorite items in my wardrobe. I bought them fairly cheap from a vintage spot. The bulk of money I sunk into these was caused by the cost of the tailor to make them into a skinny silhouette from a massively wide leg. If you’re looking for a quick fix and don’t want to waste the time for your tailor to get around to this, I suggest Emily D Vegan Leggings from Urban Outfitters. And at $68 the price is totally right.

Tuxedo Shirt: This puppy nearly broke my bank a couple years ago. What can I say? I’m a sucker for a Belgian designer. However, with menswear being a huge trend right now, you can definitely find a much cheaper version from anywhere to Good Will to H&M. I particularly love the Racer Back Shirt at TopShop. And it’s only $72! Score!

Deconstructed Sweater: Okay, so I have this tendency to cut and shred my clothing. This was actually a designer sweater I found on major discount at TJ Maxx, which I then cut the sleeves off and ripped the bottom band. Through some wear and tear it’s become even more awesomely messed up. If scissors make you nervous, I really dig this Splendid sweater for $188 at Barneys Co-Op.

Necklace: This necklace is just totally worth the splurge. You should probably pick one up. Langoliers Friday necklace, $332, Occulter.

Shoes: Some people are stress eaters, I’m a stress shopper. It must have been a bad run, my credit card and I got in a massive fight after purchasing these bad boys. If you don’t want to tick off your favorite piece of plastic, I’d go for the Sam Edelman Zoe Boot for $198. You can scoop them up at one of my favorite online shopping spots, Nasty Gal.