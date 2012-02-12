Shop Our Looks: StyleCaster Takes Fashion Week (Jessica R.)

Beyond the slightly pained expression on my face (it was cold), this look actually saw me through one of my lighter and more relaxing fashion week days. But layering was an absolute must, especially because I didn’t have time to change before heading out for the night. I tried to keep things a little bit on the simple side and appease my guilt for abandoning certain items in my closet. Thus, I dug back and dusted off some oldies but goodies (of course with the addition of a couple of impulse buys).

Lace Dress: In the dwindling hours of December 30th I had a minor panic attack and decided that I absolutely had to buy a new dress for New Year’s Eve. So I ran to Urban Outfitters for a quick fix and came out with this adorable dress that I’m afraid I’ll rarely have an opportunity to wear. But at only $79, it wasn’t too much of a splurge, and it adds a little fun lace to the outfit. Pins and Needles Lurex & Lace Dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters.

Long Sleeve Shirt: This little guy is one of those great wardrobe essentials that aren’t always fun to buy, but are necessary when you need that simple touch for an ensemble. The boxy cut and light cotton fabric make it one of the most worn shirts in my closet. Thrown over the lace dress, I felt that I had added the appropriate amount of accidentally-on-purpose disheveled-nessto make my look fashion week worthy. Gotta love the basics, right? Long Sleeve Hi-Low Square Tee, $28.90, at C&C California

Black Jeans: A.k.a. that item you just can’t live without. These Joe’s Jeans have served me well over the years, and I dread the day when a hole will create a forced separation. The High Rise Skinny, $172, at Joe’s Jeans.

Wedges: As a vertically challenged individual, I rarely leave home without a trusty wedge or heel. These 3.1Phillip Lim patent leather wedges are my absolute favorite item in my closet this season. They’re ber comfortable and go with everything. And the fur lining is quite enticing on a cold February night. Fur-Lined Wedge Oxford, $202, at Bergdorf Goodman.

Jacket: An amazing vintage store find, this Bergdorf Goodman jacket is an amazing shade of green and has navy accents, which is one of my favorite color combinations. I love the length and the structure of the shoulders. This similar style is a wardrobe addition you won’t regret. Premium Collarless Jacket, $116.38, at ASOS.

Clutch: I can’t remember when I got this bag, or where for that matter, but it’s treated me well. It holds a surprising amount of stuff and sometimes it’s refreshing to get rid of your huge bag and travel on the lighter side. You can score a similar style of this clutch, perfect for a night out with the gals. Big Mike Clutch, $78, at Nasty Gal.

Necklace: These days, it’s all about the statement necklace. And here at StyleCaster we’ve got a serious crush on the jewelry at Bauble Bar, which is where I scored this wonderful piece. Grab one for yourself here! Pyramid Silver Bib, $32, at Bauble Bar.