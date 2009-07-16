Shop on the Go

Shopping just got easier. Being addicted to Net-a-porter just got easier. Natalie Massenet, founder of Net-a-porter.com, announced on Tuesday the launch of their iPhone application, NET-APP. You will be able to drain your bank account from your phone view updated products every Monday and Wednesday and buy straight from the site without having to reenter your information.

As Massenet said during the press conference, “You used to go to see Christian Dior in Paris to have a dress made, but now you can go to Roland Mouret in your hand.”

The app is available now, free on iTunes.

