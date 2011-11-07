Shop The New Black Halo With This Exclusive SC Promo Code!

The website for Black Halo (the feminine-with-an-edge line designed by Laurel Berman) is getting a makeover. The new site will launch tomorrow, November 8th, and will feature new search tools, exclusive online-only styles, and an emphasis on social media. The relaunch is a birthday present to the brand, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

With a solid Hollywood following from stars including Heidi Klum, Blake Lively and Adriana Lima, Black Halo certainly deserves a little sprucing. And to commemorate the big 1-0, Black Halo is providing a special promo code for our very own stylistas!

Starting at midnight on November 8th (tonight) until11:59 pm on November 10, you can get an additional 25% off your purchase using the code: StyleHalo25.

So make your way over to the site and start scoping out all the gorgeous skirts and dresses, ’cause this amazing deal will be over before you know it. Happy shopping!