StyleCaster
Share

Shop The New Black Halo With This Exclusive SC Promo Code!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop The New Black Halo With This Exclusive SC Promo Code!

Jessica Rubin
by

The website for Black Halo (the feminine-with-an-edge line designed by Laurel Berman) is getting a makeover. The new site will launch tomorrow, November 8th, and will feature new search tools, exclusive online-only styles, and an emphasis on social media. The relaunch is a birthday present to the brand, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

With a solid Hollywood following from stars including Heidi Klum, Blake Lively and Adriana Lima, Black Halo certainly deserves a little sprucing. And to commemorate the big 1-0, Black Halo is providing a special promo code for our very own stylistas!

Starting at midnight on November 8th (tonight) until11:59 pm on November 10, you can get an additional 25% off your purchase using the code: StyleHalo25.

So make your way over to the site and start scoping out all the gorgeous skirts and dresses, ’cause this amazing deal will be over before you know it. Happy shopping!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share