Want This Now: The Kenzo x New Era Baseball Caps Are Tomboy Perfection

Here’s a little tidbit about myself: I’m the resident tomboy at the StyleCaster office. Backpacks, Dr. Martens, messy hair and minimal makeup — that’s pretty much me in a nutshell.

So, it should come to no surprise that I am utterly in love with the new line of New Era baseball caps designed by Kenzo. Major kudos have to go (yet again) to the Parisian label’s creative directors, Opening Ceremony‘s own Humberto Leon and Carol Kim for further expanding the label’s Spring/Summer 2012 motif of a sophisticated, sporty travelette.

But what’s great about these baseball caps is the fact that they’re perfect to rock for two of spring’s biggest trends: 90s revival and sports couture.

I’m sure you remember that baseball hats were literally all the rage the first half of the 90s, especially if you wore that snapback hat backwards or to the side if you were feeling a like a rebel that day. And let’s face it — the 90s are back in a whole slew of varieties whether you want to go grunge à la Seattle, re-discover your inner Euro raver or just straight up dress like your favorite Spice Girl.

As for the other big trend of the season, tons of sporty and athleticwear influences were spotted on the Spring 2012 shows from designers like Alexander Wang and Rag & Bone. But instead of shelving out some mad dollars for runway designs, it’s great to see a designer brand teaming up with another, more affordable fashion label to create some stylish goods that won’t break your bank account.

And at 40 Euros a pop (that’s about $50.65 each), you shouldn’t feel too guilty about adding this designer swag to your collection. While the caps are available now through the official Kenzo website, they only ship within the European Union. But definitely keep an eye out this week for the hats to hit select partnering boutiques like Opening Ceremony (surprise, surprise) and Barneys New York.