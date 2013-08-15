Steal Her Style: Jennifer Aniston’s Chic Summer Scarf from AllSaints

The weather here in New York—and across much of the country—has been abnormally cool as of late, which has made us long for Fall in a big way. Not far behind that longing is the longing for boots, jackets, and that most crucial of autumnal accessories: the scarf.

Jennifer Aniston just fanned our Fall flames with her recent arrival at LAX. The stylish star showed up for a departing flight wearing a classic navy blazer , which she paired with olive trousers and a chic summer scarf from AllSaints. The cute accessory is constructed of soft European jersey, making it super light and perfect for the remaining warm days of August, but also wearable as the seasons start to truly transition.

You can shop the AllSaints Echo scarf now over at the brand’s website for $155. Jen is wearing it in black/khaki, but it also comes in a more eye-catching oxblood colorway; the choice is yours!