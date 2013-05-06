Shop it Right Now: Literal Animal Prints For Spring

It’s no secret: animal prints—leopard, zebra, snakeskin, you name it—are nothing new to the fashion world, and will probably never go out of style. But there’s another fierce take on the trend trying to rule the current sartorial jungle: taking entire silhouettes or recreations of actual animals and pasting them onto dresses, jewelry, tops, and more.

The fun thing about the latest take on the trend is that animals (as opposed to prints of their skin patterns) tend to have special meanings attached to them that vary from culture to culture. In Russian folklore, the symbol of an elephant with its trunk raised in the air symbolizes good luck and long life. Parrots can symbolize a guardian and friend to man, as well as the power of vocalization. Tigers, of course, symbolize fierceness; zebras can mean clarity of thought.

Click through the gallery above to see the literal animal prints that have us roaring for more. And tell us in the comments: which animal is your favorite to wear?

MORE: 10 Punk-Inspired Items to Wear When You Crash the Met Ball