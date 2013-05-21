StyleCaster
Shop It Right Now: 14 Cool Overnight Bags For Memorial Day Weekend and Beyond

Meghan Blalock
by
It’s only the Tuesday before Memorial Day weekend, and yet here in New York, we’ve already spotted more people than we can count rolling their suitcases through the subway turnstiles and along the sidewalks. The holiday isn’t officially until Monday, but if you’re amongst the lucky, you’re already prepping for a trip out of town, or at least in the planning stages of a few other weekends to get away this summer.

While weekend jaunts obviously means packing the right outfits for warm weather and (hopefully) some time near the sand, you’ll need a chic bag to put it all in. A bag that’s big enough to hold all your stuff and looks cute for your travels can be hard to come across; often duffels, overnight bags, and weekenders end up looking a bit clunky and out of place next to a cute springy outfit.

We’ve found a strong grouping of chic bags that will complement your travel wardrobe in addition to transporting it. Click through the gallery above to see our picks!

Neoprene Duffle, $68; at Topshop

Canvas Overnight Bag, $36.50; at J. Crew

Lucca Duffel, $298; at Elliott Lucca

Natural Denim Bag, $34; at American Apparel

Nomadic Caryall, $329; at The Grand Social

Herschel Novel Duffel, $80; at Nordstrom

Carhartt Camo Duffle, $88; at ASOS

LeSportsac Weekender Bag, $116; at Urban Outfitters

Floral Canvas Tote, $98; at C. Wonder

Mossimo Supply Pineapple Tote, $19.99; at Target

Blue Duchess Tote, $228; at Jonathan Adler

Canvas Bag, $55; at Etsy

Gym Bag, $50; at Gap

