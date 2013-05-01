StyleCaster
Shop It Right Now: The Season’s Coolest Sunglasses For Under $100

Marina Zheng
Good news: We’ll almost definitely be seeing more of a little thing called the sun in the upcoming months, which naturally means one thing: New shades!

More good news: The sunglasses we’ve been spotting on our favorite sites, at our favorite stores, and on our favorite street style stars aren’t only practical, but—thanks to the varieties of styles, colors, and shapes out there—incredibly chic.

Whether you’re a fan of retro cat-eye styles, classic wayfarers, or incredibly of-the-moment edgy round frames, we’ve culled 20 stylish options to buy and wear now. And here’s the last bit of good news: Every pair we found clocks in at under $100, making a new pair of sunglasses anything but a splurge.

Not sure what style to try? Keep this in mind: Gals with round faces should opt for boxy, square frames, while those with square face shapes should try out curvier versions.

1 of 20

Half Frame Kitten Round Sunglasses, $19.95; at ASOS

Zane, $18; at Need Supply Co.

Round Sunglasses, $5.80; at Forever 21

Point Shades, $40; at Nasty Gal

Zoey Sunglasses, $98; at Banana Republic

Palm Spring Shades, $38; at Anthropologie

Cruiser Shades, $49.50; at Madewell

Audrey Sunglasses, $15; at Pixie Market

Kaline Sunglasses, $18; at Free People

Ridge Cat Eye Sunglasses, $19.95; at ASOS

Opening Ceremony Roy Orbison, $89; at Barney's Warehouse

Clear Sunglasses, $5.80; at Forever 21

MICHAEL Michael Kors Camila, $99; at Piperlime

Amadora Sunglasses, $22; at Nordstrom

Marc by Marc Jacobs Acetate Aviator Sunglasses, $98; at Bloomingdale's

Opaque Ombre Cat-Eye Shades, $5; at Charlotte Russe 

Abbey Road Sunglasses, $18; at Free People

Marc by Marc Jacobs Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses, $60; at The Outnet

Aztec Clubmaster Sunglasses, $32; at Topshop

Le Specs Baron Aviator Sunglasses, $69; at Urban Outfitters

