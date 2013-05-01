Shop It Right Now: The Season’s Coolest Sunglasses For Under $100

Good news: We’ll almost definitely be seeing more of a little thing called the sun in the upcoming months, which naturally means one thing: New shades!

More good news: The sunglasses we’ve been spotting on our favorite sites, at our favorite stores, and on our favorite street style stars aren’t only practical, but—thanks to the varieties of styles, colors, and shapes out there—incredibly chic.

Whether you’re a fan of retro cat-eye styles, classic wayfarers, or incredibly of-the-moment edgy round frames, we’ve culled 20 stylish options to buy and wear now. And here’s the last bit of good news: Every pair we found clocks in at under $100, making a new pair of sunglasses anything but a splurge.

Not sure what style to try? Keep this in mind: Gals with round faces should opt for boxy, square frames, while those with square face shapes should try out curvier versions.

