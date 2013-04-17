StyleCaster
Shop It Right Now: Modern Leopard-Print Pieces For Spring

Perrie Samotin
Leopard prints often get a bad reputation: If the material’s too tight or stretchy, it can look tacky and dated, but if it’s too splashy and colorful, it often can look tween-y and decidedly un-fashion forward.

Believe it or not, though, one of the biggest overarching trends to emerge from New York Fashion Week’s Spring and Fall 2013 collections happened to have been leopard prints, which means we’re seeing the pattern on everything from oversized sweaters to chic shift dresses now—and we’ll continue to see it come autumn.

The interpretations that designers showed had a highly modern, very cool feel. Often, the motifs were larger and more spaced out, making them look a bit more abstract, and when certain pieces did take the literal leopard route, they were on garments with extra-current silhouettes.

Here, we’ve rounded up 22 spring-ready leopard pieces to buy and wear now, so click through the gallery and start shopping!

Leopard Bodycon Dress, $58; at Topshop

Firefly Leather Flat Sandals, $79; at ASOS

Printed Top, $59.90; at Zara

Kate Young for Target Naya Ankle Bootie With Bow, $44; at Target

Leopard Tux Jacket, $60; at Pixie Market

Stella McCartney top, $226; at FarFetch

Costa Blanca Leopard Shorts, $33.25; at ASOS

Leopard Zipper Dress, $20; at Pixie Market

Kenneth Jay Lane Leopard Rhinestone Cuff, $167; at ASOS

Vans Neon Leopard Sneaker, $42; at Karmaloop

Low-Heel Leopard Pump, $89.90; at Zara

Clare Vivier Flat Clutch in Leopard Calf Hair, $184; at Clare Vivier 

Alice + Olivia Wide-Leg Leopard Pants, $297; at Bergdorf Goodman

Balmain Leopard Sweatshirt, $250; at Forward

Wildfox Leopard Tee, $105; at ASOS

Green Leopard Shirt, $19.99; at That's Point

Gryphon Cody Pant in Leopard, $144; at Revolve Clothing

Leopard Scarf, $6.95; at H&M Stores

Two-Pocket Boyfriend Shirt, $59.50; at Victoria's Secret

Minna Shirt, $29.99; at Stylemint

Alley Cat Knit, $58; at Nasty Gal

San Diego Hat Company Leopard Print Fedora, $60; at Zappos

