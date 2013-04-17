Shop It Right Now: Modern Leopard-Print Pieces For Spring

Leopard prints often get a bad reputation: If the material’s too tight or stretchy, it can look tacky and dated, but if it’s too splashy and colorful, it often can look tween-y and decidedly un-fashion forward.

Believe it or not, though, one of the biggest overarching trends to emerge from New York Fashion Week’s Spring and Fall 2013 collections happened to have been leopard prints, which means we’re seeing the pattern on everything from oversized sweaters to chic shift dresses now—and we’ll continue to see it come autumn.

The interpretations that designers showed had a highly modern, very cool feel. Often, the motifs were larger and more spaced out, making them look a bit more abstract, and when certain pieces did take the literal leopard route, they were on garments with extra-current silhouettes.

Here, we’ve rounded up 22 spring-ready leopard pieces to buy and wear now, so click through the gallery and start shopping!