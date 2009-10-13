Shop Isabel Marant in SoHo Come 2010: More Details

We at StyleCaster literally die over Isabel Marant. She shuts it down…bananas. (Rachel Zoe overdose…it’s sort of good the finale was last night…it was taking up too much of our vocab.) More information was released today regarding the Soho store set to open in February.

On the 22nd, Marant’s main line plus her less expensive Etóile version will be available at 22 Greene St. on the corner of Broome. Besides clothes, Marant’s jewelry and accessories will also be available; plus, her handbag designer husband Jerome Dreyfuss bought the space next door as well. Can we cross our fingers for joint sales? You can now totally channel her whole boho pirate vibe for Spring 2010.