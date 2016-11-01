Now You Can Shop Instagram, So Say Goodbye to All of Your Money

In bygone days, you’d be scrolling along your Instafeed and notice a sweater or a pair of sunglasses you liked, only to head over to that brand’s website and search for the product. A lot of work—and work that, quite frankly, many of us didn’t really feel like doing. That’s all changing now, because Instagram is experimenting with making retailers’ accounts shoppable; for example, if you see a pair of Warby Parker specs you’re dying to try, you can tap the image, which’ll bring you to a more detailed product page, and if you want to buy them, you’ll be directed to that item on the Warby Parker website. Yeah, way too easy to impulsively buy way too many things.

As an example of how this will work, let’s have a look at a visual guide. Let’s say you come across an Insta of a bright pink Kate Spade bag, and you want to know more. At first glance, the IG post will look just like any IG post that has come before it.

But with a quick click, you’ll reveal the bag’s price (along with the price of its corresponding tassels).

If your attention is still piqued, you can opt to click on the purse’s tag, which’ll lead you to a specified page that tells you everything you need to know about the item—without leaving the app.

At this point, if you want to explore actually buying the purse, you can click on the “shop now” link, which’ll bring you to the bag’s page on the Kate Spade site.

Instagram is introducing this new feature with just 20 brands, including Warby Parker, Kate Spade, J. Crew, and JackThreads. In the beginning, shoppable Instaposts will be available to a group of people running iOS on their phones in the U.S., with the idea that it’ll spread—and become more in-depth—with time.