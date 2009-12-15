Shop Gilt Groupe for the Holidays (Plus 10 More Great Sites for Every Gift You Need)

Let’s face it, you’ve already started panicking because Christmas is less than two weeks away and you’ve yet to find a free second to venture out shopping for your loved ones. Luckily for those that feel overworked as the holiday approaches, we have some shopping options that require you to go absolutely nowhere. So take five minutes, shut that office door, and click away. No worries, the coworkers won’t notice a thing. If you’re looking to purchase presents for your fashionista friend, your picky mother, or even your boss, you’ll find everything you need at our ten favorite online shopping destinations below:

1. Gilt Groupe



Besides the thrill of competing against thousands of other women simultaneously for that one Marc Jacobs, size 4 dress that remains (and the satisfaction when we get to it first!) we absolutely die over the prices. And since merchandise goes so fast, it’ll be all the more incentive to get your holiday shopping done quickly. This Christmas, Gilt is ensuring that your package will arrive in time to make it under the tree, and they’ve extended their return window to 21 days. So just in case Mom isn’t happy with that discounted Jil Sander dress, you’ll have plenty of time to return and find her something else she’ll love (but we’re pretty positive you won’t have that problem).



A+R



This online shop literally has something for everyone. From iPhone cases and toothbrush travel sets (all in sleek designs of course) to furniture installations and wall decorations, you’ll find innovatively designed gadgets for everyone on your list.

Sprout Home



You know that coworker that’s always complaining about being cooped up in the office? Treat her to some outdoor accessories to adorn her garden or patio with. Not only are all the products compeletely utilitarian, they’re all easy on the eyes as well.

Beklina



For the gal who likes unique goods that can’t be picked up during the typical shopping trip down Fifth Ave, try Beklina. Beautiful designs that are a little off the beaten path. We’d especially like to enter in our credit card numbers for this Native American patterned coat. Oh wait, we forgot we’re supposed to be shopping for other people….about that.

Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store



If you’re looking for something for under $20, even under $10, Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store is the place for you. Keep your little cousin entertained for hours with a whoopie cushion for $1.50, or drop $4 on a paddle ball set for your younger brother.

Sephora



Basically, you can’t go wrong with Sephora. Everything your little makeup-loving heart desires will be found here. YSL’s new Parisienne fragrance? Check. Clinique skin care gift sets and Stila’s Eyeshadow Trio–check, check.

Taschen



For the arts and culture lover in your life, inspire them with a thoughtful gift from Taschen’s vast collection of books. From books on the art of Francis Bacon to the Playboy empire, you’ll find it all here.

Gargyle



Another favorite on the list for a quick shopping trip without having to lift a finger…well, maybe just one. Gargyle offers goods from some of our favorites like VENA CAVA, Opening Ceremony, and April77. Our current obsession: This black velvet and metallic bracelet from No3dA.



The Fairest Beauty



Like Gilt–but for beauty products! The Fairest is a members-only online beauty boutique that offers 24-hour flash sales on beauty products for up to 75% off retail. Plus, once you join, the makers of The Fairest give you insider beauty tips, so you get their expert advice–and then get to buy the products!

GentSupply Co.



Plenty of testosterone-worthy gifts abound here, for picking out something for the man in your life. Get him something practical like this Klean Kanteen water bottle that’s perfect for his daily gym routine, or give him a laugh and get him a camouflage dustpan and dustbrush.