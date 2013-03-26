Shop Exclusive Dresses on Victoria Beckham’s New Website

While there may have been some initial skepticism around a former Spice Girl launching her own fashion line, Victoria Beckham has consistently proved her doubters wrong with a string of chic, well-designed collections and a clear knowledge of construction and fabrications. In so doing, she has become one of the few celebrity designers to transcend the label and become a well-respected member of the fashion community, alongside talents like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row.

Today, Beckham crossed another milestone in launching her own e-commerce website, where fans can shop the complete Victoria Victoria Beckham collection (her slightly lower-priced collection), along with accessories (hello, best-selling handbags), denim, and sunglasses. As a special promotion around the launch, Beckham is also offering an exclusive selection of some classic pieces from her collection’s archives under the label “Icon”—from a color-block day dress to a strapless black cocktail dress. (Word broke back in February that Beckham would be releasing a ‘greatest hits’ collection.) Alas, no discounts are being offered on these high-end pieces: the prices for her collection pieces start at $1595.

Since Beckham has quite the penchant for harnessing her fan base and social media to her advantage, the star also created an elaborate “look” section on the site that features backstage videos from her runway shows, inspiration shots for her collections, and yes, even GIFs.

