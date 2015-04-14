StyleCaster
Shop The Coolest Spring Boots in Stores Right Now

As far as footwear goes, we’re all about sandals in the spring. And while that’ll never change, we’re also digging the idea of spring boots once the weather warms up.

Luckily, this season, we’re seeing a variety of seasonally-appropriate styles that feature ankle lengths, cool cutouts, peep toes, and bold colors—all of which add a definite cool-girl vibe to typical spring gear, like swingy skirts, minidresses, denim shorts, culottes, and loose trousers.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest spring boots in stores right now, at every price point. Click through and start shopping!

Round Heel Canvas Boot, $135; at COS

Forever 21 Buckled Faux Suede Pink Boot, $39.90; at Forever 21

Open Toe Leather Ankle Boots, $225; at & Other Stories

Modern Vice Handler Quilted Bootie, $395; at Modern Vice

H By Hudson Shift Silver Leather Zip Ankle Boots, $245; at ASOS

Camper 'Myriam' Bootie, $220; at Nordstrom

Heeled Bootie Sandal, $49.95; at H&M

Matt Bernson Marlow Boot, $199; at Matt Bernson

Kenneth Cole Open Toe Perforated Leather Bootie, $170; at Nordstrom

DR. MARTENS 1460 Women's Boots, $129.99; at Tilly's 

Women By Common Projects Suede Ankle Bootie, $495; at Steven Alan 

Topshop MAID Slingback Boot, $150; at Topshop

SPLURGE ITEM! Maison Margiela Hand Painted Floral Booties, $1,260.00; at Shopbop

Volatile Canton Gold Shoe Boot, $35.99; at Zappos

Zara Leather Roman Tall Sandal, $159; at Zara

Jeffrey Campbell Thetis Buckled Sandal Bootie, $174; at Pixie Market

Rebecca Minkoff Mila Stud Booties, $350; at Rebecca Minkoff

ASOS EARLY AVENUE Mega Chunky Peep Toe Chelsea Boots, $99; at ASOS

Kelsi Dagger Kyoto Boot, $150; at Kelsi Dagger

Privileged All Night Bootie, $130; at Heels.com

FERNANDA YAMAMOTO lace printed ankle boots, $295; at Farfetch

Madison Harding Odessa Bootie, $198; at Madison Harding 

White Leather Buckle Ankle Boots, $118; at Next 

ALDO Asteadia Bootie, $69.95; at DSW

