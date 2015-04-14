Shop The Coolest Spring Boots in Stores Right Now

As far as footwear goes, we’re all about sandals in the spring. And while that’ll never change, we’re also digging the idea of spring boots once the weather warms up.

Luckily, this season, we’re seeing a variety of seasonally-appropriate styles that feature ankle lengths, cool cutouts, peep toes, and bold colors—all of which add a definite cool-girl vibe to typical spring gear, like swingy skirts, minidresses, denim shorts, culottes, and loose trousers.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest spring boots in stores right now, at every price point. Click through and start shopping!