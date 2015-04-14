Shop The Coolest Spring Boots in Stores Right Now

As far as footwear goes, we’re all about sandals in the spring. And while that’ll never change, we’re also digging the idea of spring boots once the weather warms up.
Luckily, this season, we’re seeing a variety of seasonally-appropriate styles that feature ankle lengths, cool cutouts, peep toes, and bold colors—all of which add a definite cool-girl vibe to typical spring gear, like swingy skirts, minidresses, denim shorts, culottes, and loose trousers.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest spring boots in stores right now, at every price point. Click through and start shopping!
Round Heel Canvas Boot, $135; at COS
Forever 21 Buckled Faux Suede Pink Boot, $39.90; at Forever 21
Modern Vice Handler Quilted Bootie, $395; at Modern Vice
H By Hudson Shift Silver Leather Zip Ankle Boots, $245; at ASOS
Heeled Bootie Sandal, $49.95; at H&M
Kenneth Cole Open Toe Perforated Leather Bootie, $170; at Nordstrom
DR. MARTENS 1460 Women's Boots, $129.99; at Tilly's
Women By Common Projects Suede Ankle Bootie, $495; at Steven Alan
Topshop MAID Slingback Boot, $150; at Topshop
SPLURGE ITEM! Maison Margiela Hand Painted Floral Booties, $1,260.00; at Shopbop
Volatile Canton Gold Shoe Boot, $35.99; at Zappos
Zara Leather Roman Tall Sandal, $159; at Zara
Jeffrey Campbell Thetis Buckled Sandal Bootie, $174; at Pixie Market
ASOS EARLY AVENUE Mega Chunky Peep Toe Chelsea Boots, $99; at ASOS
Privileged All Night Bootie, $130; at Heels.com
FERNANDA YAMAMOTO lace printed ankle boots, $295; at Farfetch
White Leather Buckle Ankle Boots, $118; at Next
ALDO Asteadia Bootie, $69.95; at DSW