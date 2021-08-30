StyleCaster
Cider Is The Social-First Fashion Site Gen Z Can’t Get Enough Of

Julia Marzovilla
Photo: Courtesy of Cider; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

There was once a point in time when I would get all of my shopping inspiration from Instagram, but it’s safe to say that TikTok is my go-to in 2021. And when it comes to brands that have been made famous by the app, none is more prevalent at the moment than CiderThanks to its selection of affordable, playful pieces available in on-trend colorways and prints, Cider has taken over FashionTok—and it’s high time you got on board and placed an order.

Cider’s website is the place to find all of your new favorite pieces for fall 2021, from patterned trousers that look like they might be worn by one Harry Styles to pin-front tops that channel the same energy as something you might find in either Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid’s closet. The only difference? Everything on Cider’s site is priced at under $50 bucks!

Plus, some of the items on the site are listed as pre-order, so that the brand can produce a limited quantity of each piece to reduce waste. Cider’s Instagram account boasts over 1.5 million followers, so it’s safe to say that the entire Internet is on board. I know I’m not the only one seeing a million Cider hauls per day on my TikTok FYP!

Cider went viral over the summer for its range of pastel-toned pieces that perfectly suited the Avant Basic aesthetic, but its fall selection is worth checking out, too. The colors are darker, sure, but the vibes are still very much on point. The Back to School Edit, for instance, contains everything you need to channel a chic schoolgirl-inspired look this season, even if you’ve already graduated. Their array of pleated skirts and sweet collared sweaters is massive, so feel free to find ones that will work seamlessly in your wardrobe.

Plus, there are so many different ways to shop when you visit the site. You can choose from one of Cider’s list of moods if you’re on the hunt for pieces that match the specific micro-trend you’re loving lately, check out a list of themed drops, or just browse the site’s new-in section to find must-haves the old-fashioned way.

Whatever route you want to take, read on to shop a few of the coolest pieces from Cider’s website nowand don’t forget to post your haul to TikTok to show off your findings.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pink Check Straight Leg Trousers

This pair of Pink Check Straight Leg Trousers are certifiably Harry Styles-approved.

Pink Check Straight Leg Trousers $28
Tailored Collar Button Up Blouse

If Kendall Jenner is wearing vests this season, we’re all wearing vests this season. This one comes in a great neutral brown for easy styling.

Tailored Collar Button Up Blouse $18
Denim Short Jacket

This Denim Short Jacket features the cutest beaded floral buttons for a sweet touch.

Denim Short Jacket $39
Beige Stitching Rib Top

Wearing a top that has contrast stitching like this one is a great way to amp up your neutral clothing collection for fall 2021.

Beige Stitching Rib Top $18
Wavy Retro Straight Leg Trousers

If playing with color isn’t your thing, play with prints instead with this pair of Wavy Retro Straight Leg Trousers.

Wavy Retro Straight Leg Trousers $28
Brown Cut Out Long Skirt

Cut-outs are still going strong for fall 2021 and this Long Skirt is proof. The chain detailing makes it a great going-out pick.

Brown Cut Out Long Skirt $22
Solid Midi Dress

Your classic LBD could use a refresh. The asymmetrical strap on this otherwise classic Solid Midi Dress is the solution your closet has been waiting for.

Solid Midi Dress $32
Two-Tone Check Pattern Cardigan

Why wear one shade of gingham when you can wear two? This gingham cardigan is the best of both worlds.

Two-Tone Check Pattern Cardigan $32
Navy Blue Pleated Skirt

Turns out, back-to-school dressing doesn’t apply to just students. Pleated mini skirts work for those of us who have already graduated, too!

Navy Blue Pleated Skirt $28
Rib-Knit Dress

One of summer’s most in-demand shades gets a fall-ready update courtesy of this Rib-Knit Dress.

Rib-Knit Dress $36
