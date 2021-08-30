Cider Is The Social-First Fashion Site Gen Z Can’t Get Enough Of

Scroll To See More Images

There was once a point in time when I would get all of my shopping inspiration from Instagram, but it’s safe to say that TikTok is my go-to in 2021. And when it comes to brands that have been made famous by the app, none is more prevalent at the moment than Cider. Thanks to its selection of affordable, playful pieces available in on-trend colorways and prints, Cider has taken over FashionTok—and it’s high time you got on board and placed an order.

Cider’s website is the place to find all of your new favorite pieces for fall 2021, from patterned trousers that look like they might be worn by one Harry Styles to pin-front tops that channel the same energy as something you might find in either Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid’s closet. The only difference? Everything on Cider’s site is priced at under $50 bucks!

Plus, some of the items on the site are listed as pre-order, so that the brand can produce a limited quantity of each piece to reduce waste. Cider’s Instagram account boasts over 1.5 million followers, so it’s safe to say that the entire Internet is on board. I know I’m not the only one seeing a million Cider hauls per day on my TikTok FYP!

Cider went viral over the summer for its range of pastel-toned pieces that perfectly suited the Avant Basic aesthetic, but its fall selection is worth checking out, too. The colors are darker, sure, but the vibes are still very much on point. The Back to School Edit, for instance, contains everything you need to channel a chic schoolgirl-inspired look this season, even if you’ve already graduated. Their array of pleated skirts and sweet collared sweaters is massive, so feel free to find ones that will work seamlessly in your wardrobe.

Plus, there are so many different ways to shop when you visit the site. You can choose from one of Cider’s list of moods if you’re on the hunt for pieces that match the specific micro-trend you’re loving lately, check out a list of themed drops, or just browse the site’s new-in section to find must-haves the old-fashioned way.

Whatever route you want to take, read on to shop a few of the coolest pieces from Cider’s website now—and don’t forget to post your haul to TikTok to show off your findings.